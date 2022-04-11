ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 74 near St. Joseph will be reduced to one lane in each direction this week as IDOT crews begin construction on four bridges in the area.

The bridges span the Salt Fork River and the Saline Branch west of St. Joseph. The right lane of the eastbound bridges will close on Tuesday and the right lane of the westbound bridges will close on Wednesday.

IDOT said the closures are necessary for a bridge deck overlay and substructure repairs. Construction on the right lanes is expected to be complete by Labor Day, after which construction will shift to the left lanes. The entire project is expected to be complete in November.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes to avoid the work area. If alternate routes are not feasible, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through the construction zone. Drivers should also pay close attention to conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.