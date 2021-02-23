Consolidated primary narrows down city council field

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC […]

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Twelve candidates ran for the chance to take a Decatur City Council seat, and now six will move on to the consolidated general election in April.

David Horn had 16.53% of the vote with 1,499 ballots, the most out of any candidate Tuesday night. Also continuing on are Chuck Kuhle (14.99%, 1,359), Marty Watkins (14.53%, 1,318), Ed Culp (16.35%, 1,483), William Wetzler (9.64%, 874) and Jacob Jenkins (8.5%, 771).

The top three candidates in the general election on April 6 will be named to the Decatur City Council.