DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle is combining two of its locations to create a new medical campus in Vermilion County. The single, multi-purpose site will provide primary, surgical and specialty healthcare.

Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Vicki Haugen speaks about the benefits of the future Carle Danville campus. @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/zyJrwC6tjJ — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 21, 2019

It’s consolidating its current facilities in the 300-block of West Fairchild and the 2300-block of North Vermilion Street into a proposed development spanning about 17-acres.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams talks about his hopes for what the new Carle Hospital campus will do for the community. @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/oXXG2Br9fH — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 21, 2019

