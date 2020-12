COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Conservation officers said they are looking for a man in connection to an investigation regarding hunting without permission on private property.

According to Conservation Police Officer Eric Mieure, the investigation also involves unlawful take of a white tail deer. He also stated they were able to catch some photos of the man on a trail camera.

Photo courtesy of Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, call the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 217-246-3845.