DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is giving people several opportunities to go canoeing this summer, and the first opportunity is this weekend.

Canoe rentals will be available on Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Canoes can be rented for $10 an hour on a first-come, first-served basis. Supply is limited.

There will be two other dates this summer when canoe rentals will be available on Cattail Pond: July 9 and August 13.

All skill levels are welcome to participate and there is no registration required.