Conservation district offers breakfast baskets

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s syrup season and for the Vermilion County Conservation District that normally means they would have an in-person celebration, but not this year.

You can still buy pints and quarts of maple syrup like normal, but you can also get something new – a take-home breakfast in a basket.

There are two options to choose from and it comes with pancake mix, chocolate chips, mugs, and so much more. Including syrup made right from the trees in their forest.

Organizers say they normally host a dinner, but had to change it.

“Because of the pandemic, we are going to do breakfast and we have two sizes a basket people can order and they can have their own maple syrup breakfast at home,” says Environmental Educator Susan Biggs Warner.

If interested, you can reserve yours at the conservation district Monday through Friday during business hours.

You can find more information on how to reserve yours here.