SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A local soil and water conservation district will be hosting a Zoom webinar this week to present information and answer questions on the environment and environmental projects.

The Sangamon County Soil & Water Conservation District, in partnership with City Water, Light and Power, will be hosting a “Lunch and Learn” water quality webinar on Wednesday at noon. The webinar will be 45 minutes long with a Q&A session afterward.

This will be the first of three webinars, the other two being on Sept. 14 and Nov. 9. All three will be recorded and made available on the Sangamon County SWCD website.

Any questions about the webinars can be made to the Sangamon County SWCD at 217-241-6635.