Conservation district christens observation deck

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation Foundation is hosting a free open house this weekend for a grand opening of a new wildlife observation platform. It overlooks Friends Creek.

Visitors will learn about and look for native wildlife, enjoy refreshments and take a shuttle where they’ll see recent restoration work to the area.

The observation deck is on a new 90-acre addition to the conservation area acquired with more than $368,000 in grant funding from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation in 2017. The public access area also includes a new loop trail with the observation platform.

Grand Opening for New Wildlife Observation Deck
Friends Creek Conservation Area
Large pavilion
Saturday, 10 am – Noon
Native wildlife, refreshments, shuttle

