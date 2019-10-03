Conservation district christens observation deck

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation Foundation is hosting a free open house this weekend for a grand opening of a new wildlife observation platform. It overlooks Friends Creek.

Visitors will learn about and look for native wildlife, enjoy refreshments and take a shuttle where they’ll see recent restoration work to the area.

The observation deck is on a new 90-acre addition to the conservation area acquired with more than $368,000 in grant funding from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation in 2017. The public access area also includes a new loop trail with the observation platform.

Grand Opening for New Wildlife Observation Deck

Friends Creek Conservation Area

Large pavilion

Saturday, 10 am – Noon

Native wildlife, refreshments, shuttle