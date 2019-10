CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some of Champaign-Urbana's most vulnerable residents are now going to be taken care of a little better.

United Way announced that C-U at Home and Austin's Place will combine to become a year-round emergency shelter, the first one in the area for more than a decade. The shelter's will operate separately for this winter but on November 1, 2020, the shelters will open their doors for the evening and every night after that.