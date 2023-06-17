PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s not always an easy feat to start your own business and chase your dreams. But, for dozens of women in Ford County, they’re showing off what it means to conquer the odds and do just that.

“I grew up here in Paxton. As a small-town child, I think, you want to get out and go to the big city,” Dawn Stack, the Bijoux Hair Boutique owner, described. But, it wasn’t the case for her.

“Shortly after high school, I went to beauty school and found myself right back here. I opened up my first salon and have been here ever since,” she added.

She’s one of roughly 26 female small business owners in Our Town Paxton.

“I think it’s inspiring to see so many women living out their dreams and aspirations, becoming very successful in such a small town too,” Stack said.

Ramonna Williams is another. She owns Ruby Jewel Antiques and Gifts with Melody Henegar.

“It means a lot to have a business in your hometown,” Williams said. “The town that you grew up in, the town you want to see thrive and grow.”

It started as a booth and grew to where it is today as a storefront downtown. It’s stocked with items from around the world, but also right from the community. She sells bowls handmade in town.

“We have a gentleman who lives behind us in the train depot that he and his wife renovated. He has his own potting wheel and kiln and he makes some beautiful pottery,” Williams described.

She loves being connected to the people she’s grown up around, and Stack feels the same.

“It feels good to know you’re back at your roots and you’re continuing to make our small town strong,” Stack said.

There are many more women-owned businesses in Paxton, such as the Prairie City Wine Room, Pop Loft and Pro-Type Printing.