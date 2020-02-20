Connect with neighbors at Human Festival

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to town this spring and everybody is welcome to join.

It’s called the “Human Festival.” It will be held at different locations throughout Savoy on May 30th starting at noon.

The day will start with free laser tag, line dancing, mini-golf, skating, bowling and other activities. There will also be a race you can register for called the “5K on the Runway” at Willard Airport.

Organizers said there is a specific purpose driving this festival. “[There is] a lot of conflict in the world because people don’t see each other face-to-face,” said Larry Kanfer, festival organizer. “We’re trying to connect people and get them to talk to each other and have fun together and understand and celebrate the value of seeing each other face-to-face.” Everything is free, except for the race registration fee.

To register for the race, click here.