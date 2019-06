WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — It will be “play ball” again Wednesday night as lawmakers hold their annual Congressional Baseball Game.

It’s been two years since a gunman from Belleville, Ill., started shooting at a practice in Alexandria, Virg. Representative Steve Scalise was among several people seriously wounded. Two Capitol police officers were also both injured during the shoot-out which left the gunman dead. Rodney Davis, who was also there, is playing catcher for the Republicans this year.