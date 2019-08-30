Congressman not seeking re-election

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman John Shimkus has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

He released a statement Friday saying, “As Illinois candidates begin to circulate petitions next week now is the time for me to announce that I will not be seeking re-election.”

Shimkus has served the 15th district of Illinois since 2013. He has served in the House since 1997, and is a member of the Republican Party.



Shimkus says, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them in our nation’s capitol. Each day I have tried to do this as best as I possibly could, and my success lies squarely at the feet of my incredible staff in Illinois and Washington, DC.



“I will leave the political field knowing that I have served honorably and, with the help of many, accomplished a lot for my constituents, our state, and our nation.”