Congressman honors adoption lawyer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was honored on the Congressional floor last week for her work in adoption.

Ellyn Bullock has helped thousands of kids find their permanent homes and even has adopted kids of her own. She helps run Solberg & Bullock, which is a law firm with a focus in adoption. Inspired by her own adoptions, she made it a mission to help more children.

In her second floor office at the old Railroad Depot, Bullock is surrounded by photos. Some of them are her own kids, but most of them are of others. She estimates that she has helped 1,800 children be adopted since opening her firm. That number caught the eye of Congressman Rodney Davis.

“A stable and permanent family is perhaps the most important thing in a child’s developing life,” said Davis. “Every day, we rely on people like Ellyn to unite families and improve lives.”

Bullock was nominated to be an Angels of Adoption honoree. The program is a campaign put on by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. It gives any Congressman a platform to recognize stories like Bullock’s. She said her love for adoption began in 1991.

“I told my husband that I wanted to adopt when I graduated from law school,” said Bullock. “So I graduated on May 12 and we got our first child on May 15. So that’s what I told my husband what we were gonna do and that’s what we did.”

Bullock also said that her clients and fellow lawyers were the ones who brought her case to the attention of Davis. She’s enjoyed the opportunity to have an impact on thousands of families. Each time she helps another, she thinks of her own children.

“Every time I do that,” said Bullock. “I think to myself privately, ‘I hope that this family has as much joy with their adoption as I’ve had with mine.'”

Bullock and her husband have three children, with two of them being adopted. They are also guardians of another child. She says the only sad part about adoption for her is that her kids are grown up now.