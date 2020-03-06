Congressman hears concerns from health officials about coronavirus

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis spoke with health officials from across Illinois about the response to coronavirus Friday afternoon.

The health professionals explained to Davis some of the concerns they had about a variety of measures, including supplies and equipment to treat the virus. The Federal Government passed emergency funding to help supplies and testing kits get to treatment centers across the country.

Davis was also briefed by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health about the State’s response, and what they need moving forward.