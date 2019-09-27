Congressional opposition to DeVos reducing borrower protections

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Friday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) led the introduction of a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval on Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rewritten borrower defense rule. It gutted essential protections for student borrowers and taxpayers by eliminating $11 billion in relief to those who were defrauded.
CRA resolutions of disapproval allow Congress to overturn regulatory actions of federal agencies with simple majority votes in both chambers. A time for consideration of the resolutions on the floor of each chamber will be coordinated with House and Senate leadership.
“This rule is another Trump-DeVos giveaway to the notorious for-profit colleges at the expense of defrauded student borrowers. Senators will now have a chance to go on the record: Are you with the students or the predatory industry that defrauded them with worthless degrees and a lifetime of debt?” Senator Durbin said.
For a copy of the Senate resolution of disapproval, click here.
For a copy of the House resolution of disapproval, click here.