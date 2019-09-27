Congressional opposition to DeVos reducing borrower protections

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is threatening to cut grant funding to a Middle East studies program at the University of North Carolina and Duke University, saying it’s misusing federal funding to advance “ideological priorities” and unfairly promotes “the positive aspects of Islam” but not Christianity or Judaism. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Friday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) led the introduction of a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval on Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rewritten borrower defense rule. It gutted essential protections for student borrowers and taxpayers by eliminating $11 billion in relief to those who were defrauded.

CRA resolutions of disapproval allow Congress to overturn regulatory actions of federal agencies with simple majority votes in both chambers. A time for consideration of the resolutions on the floor of each chamber will be coordinated with House and Senate leadership.

“This rule is another Trump-DeVos giveaway to the notorious for-profit colleges at the expense of defrauded student borrowers. Senators will now have a chance to go on the record: Are you with the students or the predatory industry that defrauded them with worthless degrees and a lifetime of debt?” Senator Durbin said.

