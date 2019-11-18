Congregation remembers reverend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–People went to church dressed in purple this morning to remember a community leader. Bryan Sampson was on the roof hanging lights when he slipped and fell off last Sunday. He died from his injuries Tuesday. Sampson was a contractor and reverend at Danville Evangelical Church
There was a special service for him. People came dressed in purple because he was a Baltimore Ravens fan. People in the congregation say he will be missed. The family will have a viewing Monday at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene. His funeral will be Tuesday.