Congregation remembers reverend

News

Special service for reverend

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–People went to church dressed in purple this morning to remember a community leader. Bryan Sampson was on the roof hanging lights when he slipped and fell off last Sunday. He died from his injuries Tuesday. Sampson was a contractor and reverend at Danville Evangelical Church

There was a special service for him. People came dressed in purple because he was a Baltimore Ravens fan. People in the congregation say he will be missed. The family will have a viewing Monday at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene. His funeral will be Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss