SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Tickets are now on sale for this year’s concert line-up at the Illinois State Fair.

There are seven concerts scheduled at this time. The artists named include Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Chapel Hart, Disturbed, Nita Strauss and Sammy Hagar and The Circle.

Additional artists will be named over the coming weeks. Tickets are available here.

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik concert on August 15 will also be free to attend. Peterik was a former member of the band Survivor.

The Illinois State fair runs from August 11-21.