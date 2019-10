CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Musician George Thorogood took the state at the Virginia Theater Wednesday night. It wasn’t only a night to rock out, but help people along the way.

$1 from every ticket sold went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. $21 from every T-shirt went to the cause.

Thorogood, who’s sold 15 million albums worldwide, has a family connection to the disease. His father-in-law is in remission from leukemia.