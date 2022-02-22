COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was standing-room only in the small board room at the Coles County courthouse. As dozens of people came out to support the concerned animal advocates for Coles County.

“We have come together and have wanted to assist the shelter in making a better community for the animals,” Melissa Sanders, said.

One of their biggest concerns is the euthanasia rate at the shelter. They want to help change that from a high rate of kills, to a high rate of adoptions.

Sanders was the warden and director of the shelter for decades, and said she knows how difficult it is to run the shelter, but right now, she said several people in the community are concerned.

“People started saying, “hey what’s going on, we would like to put our two cents in as to what our concerns are and what we would like to see changed,” she said.

During the meeting, the board said they hadn’t heard any complaints from the community, but the group said people are coming to them.

They said people are telling them they are scared to take stray or feral animals to the shelter because they’re afraid they’ll be put down.

Sanders said if you have a concern, you should voice it to the board.

“I think it’s important for community members that if you have something to say, say it. Don’t talk among each other, but go to your board members and voice your concerns. Voice everything you have to say good, bad indifferent. Your county board rep needs to know about it,” she said.

The board said they were going to meet with leaders of the animal shelter at a later date. Then, they would discuss what to do next at their next regular meeting.