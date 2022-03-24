PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Courthouse will close Thursday at 2 p.m. because of safety concerns regarding an old tower outside the building.

The Ford County sheriff said a 70-year-old emergency communication tower was scheduled to be removed April 14-15. However, a lateral crack in one of the legs has prompted officials to have a structural engineer come out to inspect it.

The inspection will allow officials to figure out if they can safely reopen the courthouse or if they will need to make alternate plans. For right now, all essential court services are still operating.