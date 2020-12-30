Concerns raised after fight at Marketplace Mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said no one was seriously hurt in a fight at Marketplace Mall in Champaign. However, it raised some serious concerns for one man who caught it all on camera.

All that is known right now is the fight actually started inside the food court and ended up in the parking lot. Ron Baker, Jr. said he was just trying to get into his car when he ran into the fight.

“I have seen things like that on social media, I’ve seen it on the news, but it was different to see it right there in front of my face. And again, it happened in a split second,” said Baker.

It is a trip many of us take often: from the mall to our car in the parking lot. But for Ron Baker, Jr., Monday night at Marketplace Mall, it ended differently.

“The noise begins to get louder, and I see the crowd just assemble in seconds, and it was just fighting and yelling.” He wound up right next to the fight.

“It was just a bunch of girls apparently gaining up on one girl,” said Baker. “And then there was another fight going on, and they were gaining up on another girl and then it just got that much more violent, and that’s when I got in my car and left before it got closer to me.”

Baker does not live in Champaign, but he said he is concerned for his parents, who come to the mall often. “If their car was parked right there, if they happened to get out of their car, they would’ve gone right into that violent situation.”

He feels there should be more patrolling to prevent these things from happening. “I would say they need more surveillance in the parking, and more surveillance on the inside of the mall,” he urged. “Hopefully that would prevent something like this from taking place.”

WCIA called mall officials several times and sent an email to get their perspective on this. A response was never received.

Police were called to the fight. They said it was over when they got there. They said they have responded to a few fights at Marketplace in the past few weeks. They would not say if there have been more fights than normal.