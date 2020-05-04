Concerns over video gaming revenue loss

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With video gaming terminals turned off due to the pandemic, bar owners and city leaders say they’re concerned about the loss of revenue.

There are more than 30,000 video gaming machines across the state of Illinois. In 2019, the terminals brought in more than $528 million in tax revenue for municipalities and the state. Now, they’ve remained dark for more than a month, and some places such as video gaming establishments have had to close down.

In Danville, Big Four Tavern owner Michael Gregory acknowledges every bar is different when it comes to how much they depend on video gaming revenue versus liquor sales. His bar brought in $28,761 in net terminal income in April 2019. This April, nothing.

“Any dollar of revenue helps pay the bills, for sure,” Gregory says. “So, not having the video games and not having any other sales to speak of is really painful.”

Gregory is fighting to make sure his employees and customers will have a place to return to when the order is lifted.

“We’re trying to come up with projects so that we can pay some of our employees,” Gregory said. “It’s our number one concern for sure. That and our customers. Our customers are our friends. We want to see them back. We want to see them safe and healthy and back in our building soon, hopefully.”

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. says he’s worried about the bar and restaurant owners who are struggling through the pandemic.

“I believe in hard work and I believe in the American dream,” Williams says. “Because of the orders, a lot of people have had their dreams jeopardized.”

Without the terminals, Williams is also worried about what comes next for Danville overall.

“That will eventually catch up with the city losing revenue and the state losing revenue as well,” he says.

In April 2019, Danville poured more than $147,000 worth of gaming tax revenue into its general fund, which covers departments including police, fire, legal, human relations and finance.

Both Gregory and Williams hope the state will allow them to turn the terminals back on soon. Gregory says spacing the terminals apart in his bar would require approval from the Illinois Gaming Board, but he has a short-term plan for safety in mind.

“We’ll put up hand sanitizer stations, sanitize those machines quite frequently,” Gregory says. “We’ll take whatever precautions we can to make it safe for everybody to come back.”

Casinos across the state are also shut down, resulting in an estimated $100 million loss in revenue throughout the past six weeks.

Williams says he and a team had been in Chicago in March, preparing for a sustainability hearing for Danville’s casino proposal, and found out the day before the hearing that it was canceled. Williams says that hearing would have been one of the final steps before license approval. He’s waiting to learn when it will be rescheduled, after a subsequent attempt to hold the hearing in April was also called off because of the pandemic.