Concerns grow over firework complaints ahead of holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Complaints about fireworks have been coming in from all around Illinois.

While many said they have been hearing more explosions lately, experts say this occurrence isn’t uncommon. First responders are used to these calls but they said you put yourself at risk to get in trouble and others in harms way.

The City of Springfield is reminding people about a non-emergency hotline, 217-788-8311, you can call to report improper use of fireworks.

Under the Illinois Explosives Act, people cannot possess, store, use or explode fireworks without a permit. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says only 2,502 people in the state are licensed for the use of explosives; only 880 of those are specifically for displaying fireworks.

Consumer fireworks are permitted in certain villages, counties and cities that have passed ordinances to approve them. Experts with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say you should check in with your jurisdiction.

“There should always be a permit. Unfortunately, that is not always the case and to the extent these are being used without a permit, then they become illegal. The fireworks aren’t illegal, the activity of using them without a permit is where they become illegal,” said Bob Wetzel, Fire Safety Compliance Manager at the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

On top of the displays getting you into legal trouble, you could hurt yourself or others.

“Every year around this time of year, we see an influx of fires usually do to fireworks. We’ve already seen the noise complaints and people who thinks it’s okay to shoot of illegal fireworks at any time especially when you get into those sleeping hours,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne. “It’s frustrating for people. Not just from a noise aspect, it’s frustrating from just the additional fire load and the additional risk to public safety. If you are a parent of a 14-year-old and you think it’s great that you bought them fireworks, I don’t.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office says 126 people got hurt after using fireworks last year and they fear an increase may be on the horizon with many professional displays cancelled due to COVID-19.

“What we see in injuries is that most injuries occur to the hands, eyes and face to the people who are using the fireworks,” Wetzel said.

Violations of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 Felony, carrying up to five years in prison time and a fine of up to $10,000.