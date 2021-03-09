Concerned taxpayers argue about property taxes

Coles County, Ill. (WCIA) —

One person is angry about property taxes in Coles County.

The Coles County board held a meeting tonight. James Di Naso with the Concerned Taxpayers group says landlords need help with property taxes. He says since tenants were not evicted during the covid-19 pandemic, some did not pay rent.

While he says that is great for them, the landlord was stuck in a bind. He’s asked the board to help those who may be struggling to pay these property taxes.

“They shut you down, they ask for the tax, and there’s no exception, but there’s an exception for tenants, but not for landlords,” Di Naso said.

The board did not comment back to Di Naso’s public comment at the board meeting.

