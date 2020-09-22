Concerned Citizens group to host ‘Healthy Voting’ event

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Concerned Citizens of Rantoul are holding an event this weekend called ‘Healthy Votes Count’.

It’s a three-shop stop, where you can get registered to vote, take a COVID-19 test, and submit your census form.

Event organizers say filling out the census will bring dollars to your community and schools.

You could also win a $200 gas card by participating.

Coronavirus testing will be provided by the University of Illinois. However, there are limited supplies available.

Most results will be available within 24 hours. No insurance is needed.

It’s being held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane.