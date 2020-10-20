Concern raised over rental assistance checks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some are concerned about people taking advantage of the rental assistance program. That’s the program that offers $5,000 to people struggling to pay rent.

Those checks go straight to property managers. One of them contacted us, saying they got a check for a tenant who’s paid. A property manager contacted the state housing authority to figure out what to do. They were told to write “void” on the check and send it back, but they’re afraid others may try to request help when they don’t need it.

We reached out to the Champaign County Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer David Northern. He said property managers shouldn’t assume a renter doesn’t need help just because their rent is covered.