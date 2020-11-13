Concern grows as moratorium expiration date grows near

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The eviction moratorium in the state is set to end next week. Tenants and landlords are wondering what the governor will do next.

Advocates for tenants are concerned the wave of evictions, stacked on top of the wave of utility shut-offs that have taken place in the last few weeks could lead to catastrophe. “I will tell you, it will be a complete public health disaster if they lift the eviction moratorium, combined with the utility shut-offs that we have seen here locally,” said Danielle Chynoweth, Cunningham Township supervisor.

Small landlords also need help paying off their mortgages without rent payments, but the federal government has not passed a relief bill to help them. Governor Pritzker said he is not sure if he will extend the moratorium.