Concern about late property tax notice

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—A viewer says she got a letter saying she did not pay her property taxes in Champaign County even though she did. The woman says a person in the treasurer’s office told her many others mistakenly got the same letter.
Treasurer Laurel Prussing says she only knows of one person who had the problem. She says there could have been a delay between the payment and the late notice. However, the woman says she paid in June and August and got a late notice this week. Let us know if you got one of these notices and already paid your taxes.