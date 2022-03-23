CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Not everyone has readily available access to the internet. However, one non-profit organization is looking to “bridge any digital divide” for those from under privileged backgrounds.

“PCs for People” was at the Champaign Public Library to distribute computers on Wednesday. Around 50 people were able to take a computer home with them.

“We have partners who if they have computers they’re looking to get rid of, we recycle them, refurbish them and give them a second life for people that need them,” Khayla Perkins, community impact manager for the Cook County region said.

Deborah Johnson-Elam was one person who registered for a laptop.

“It’s time for me to learn how to use one,” Johnson-Elam said.

Johnson-Elam said that she heard of the event from her sister-in-law, and that she would like to get a computer so she can “practice basic computer skills,” while also being able to more easily communicate with her nine-year-old grandson.

PCs for People has distributed over 5,000 computers across the state over the past three months, and it plans to give out an additional 10,000 by the end of the year, according to Perkins.

Anyone who receives SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program or has a household income that is less than 135-percent of federal poverty guidelines is eligible to register for a computer.

The next event in Central Illinois is scheduled April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oreana Elementary School.

You can register here, and the last day to register is April 20.