SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Electronic repair business Computer Works and White Oaks Mall will be celebrating Earth Day by holding their first ever electronic recycling event.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the mall.

Community members are invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling. The following devices are allowed to be brought for collection and recycling:

Computers and small-scale servers

Computer monitors

Electronic keyboards and mice

Printers, fax Machines and scanners

Televisions

DVD players DVD recorders and VCRs

Digital converter boxes, cable receivers and satellite receivers

Portable digital music players and video game consoles

Any device brought to the event must weight 35 pounds or less.