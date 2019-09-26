Comptroller Mendoza blazing a trail for others

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly one in five people who call Illinois home claim Hispanic heritage.

But until three years ago, not one Hispanic person had ever run for statewide office on their own and won.

In 2016 Susana Mendoza jumped into the race for a job nearly no one wanted, paying the bills for a state drowning in debt.

Comptroller Susan Mendoza

Now Mendoza has made a name for herself, set an example for others to follow.

Mendoza says when her parents came here, they had nothing.

While sitting down for a quick lunch at a local Mexican restaurant in Springfield, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza recalled her parents struggles when they immigrated to the U.S.

“You have to learn how to stretch the value of a dollar more so than you think is humanly possible.” She says that hardscrabble upbringing instilled values in her that helped get her elected in 2016.

“People would say, are you good with money? And i would say, i’m good with money, but i am even better when there is no money.”

Mendoza describes herself as an underdog, one who carries a chip on her shoulder after winning, and losing, her share of bruising elections. “Do we get judged differently? Yes.”

Mendoza is used to the spotlight of public life.

“It’s bad enough if you were a woman, and a woman of color, you’re going to have additional judgments or expectations to not actually succeed they could put on you. And you know that and you feel that, but you just don’t let it wear you down. You just break through it and keep getting stuff done.”

But between high stakes political battles and high profile financial fights,

She still finds time to connect with other Hispanic immigrants who share a similar background and remind her of her roots.

Hispanic culture is about that. It’s about family values, hard work and everything.

Serving is in our blood. It’s in hispanic blood. Serving is like what we do.

Nicholas Paz is the award-winning chef and owner at Azteca.

Nicholas Paz

When he moved here from Bolivia, his gas tank and wallet were empty, but his heart was full of hopes and dreams. Dreams he was willing to work for.

“We take the jobs that nobody else wants to do, you know? We like serving people to make their lives better.”

Mendoza has Hispanic friends who keep her fed, and who keep her safe at work, from the dining room, to the house floor.

“No matter how you feel about the votes or what have you, to allow the process to work properly, there is just something really good about putting it to bed every night and being able to do it again the next day.”

Sergeant at arms Joe Dominguez plays traffic cop and security guard, protecting the premises while lawmakers do their work. It’s a thankless job, almost all done behind the scenes, but it’s one he loves.

Joe Dominguez

“There are so many times when i think about family and i think about what we come from in our roots, and you just look at this. I remember the very first time i walked in here. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been here. You look up at the capital, and you look up, and there’s just pride.”

His parents, like Mendoza’s, were immigrants — who parted with the things they held most dear; Their families, their language, and their home country — all for a shot in a new land.

“This is what i think america represents the people who are willing to die coming over to this country. Not because they want to do it harm, but because they want a better life for themselves with their family.”

Or… Put simply:

The “American Dream”. That’s why they call it. It’s still here, and that’s what we all pursue.

We never thought for one second america was never great. You know? We always thought america is the place to be.