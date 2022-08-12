SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday.

“Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said.

Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she responded to a call of an armed teenager attempting suicide in March, and successfully talked her out of hurting herself or anyone else.

Sergeant Steven Termine was commended for helping a homeless man get into an addiction treatment facility and keeping him accountable. That grandmother, according to Mendoza, credits Termine for saving his life.

Officer Timothy Day was able to find a woman attempting suicide without an address. Day found her address, forced himself inside and saved her life.

And Detective Daniel Weiss was honored for his ‘dedicated and relentless investigation’ in finding the hit and run driver that hit former Springfield reporter Dusty Rhodes and killed her dog last August.

Rhodes said surviving the hit and run has been easier with a detective being able to find the culprit.

“I just recently realized that being a crime victim puts you in a kind of weird purgatory,” Rhodes said. “It’s like you’re on hold, and you’re waiting to see whether or not you’ll get justice. And I can’t explain how helpful it’s been to have this guy here for me.”

Mendoza also announced a bill she’s working on with Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) to allow continuous funding to state funds for Gold Star families.

Right now, that funding is included in the general budget. If it dries up, it needs the legislature to pass an extension.

“The state should never ever falter in promptly providing the families left behind with the benefits that they’ve been promised and that they deserve,” Mendoza said.