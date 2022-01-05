Comptroller: early loan repayment will save taxpayers millions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Comptroller said an early repayment of a $2 billion COVID loan will save taxpayers $82 million in interest.



Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office made the final $302 million payment two years ahead of schedule. Mendoza said stronger than expected state revenues allowed the early repayment. The 2020 loan from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility covered state medical bills during the pandemic.

“With this early repayment, we take another important step toward restoring fiscal stability and predictability to Illinois,” Mendoza said in a statement. “I can’t stand seeing taxpayer money wasted on interest – that’s why paying off this loan early was so important for me.”