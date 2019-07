UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The UI Police Department is investigating complaints involving Officer Brian Tison. Authorities say the Office of Access and Equity (OAE) is working to address the matter.

Police department leaders can’t say what the complaints are about, but did say the OAE handles sexual harassment complaints. The department says it’s clear with all officers sexual harassment will not be tolerated, but they can’t comment on personnel matters. The OAE declined to comment as well.