Company prepares ‘blessing bags’ for those in need

Photo Courtesy of Taylor Feldkamp

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One place is giving to those in need this winter season.

Feldkamp’s Towing in Urbana is giving out gift bags to the homeless community. The “blessing bags” will have essential items like sleeping bags, coats, and socks.

Manager Taylor Feldkamp says they just wanted to give back to the community.

“We’re gonna go out downtown and find the people that are less fortunate, without a home, and give them a backpack with a sleeping bag that has food items in it and shaving cream, deodorant, razors; things that they’re going to need that they can’t just find or go buy,” says Feldkamp.

They will be collecting donations until the end of November. Feldkamp will pass out the bags during December. They will be donating any extra’s to CU at Home.

