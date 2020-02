DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Watchfire Signs is looking to reward high school students for their technology talents.

The company makes digital billboards and LED signs–many of which are in stadiums and schools across the country.

A sign from Watchfire signs hangs in the gym at Danville High School.

The company is offering a scholarship to recognize a high school student who develops inspiring content for high school Watchfire video scoreboards or displays. The reward is a $500 check that can go to your college of choice.