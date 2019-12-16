Company offers scholarship and educational trips to students

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — EnerStar Electric Cooperative is offering several upcoming opportunities to area students that include scholarships for college and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Here is a list or some of the opportunities they are offering:

IEC Memorial Scholarships

Eleven $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in 2020 through the Thomas H. Moore IEC Memorial Scholarship Program. Six scholarships will be awarded to sons or daughters of Illinois electric co-op members, four to students enrolling full time at a two-year Illinois community college who are the sons or daughters of Illinois electric co-operative members, employees or directors, and one to a son or daughter of an Illinois electric co-op employee or director.

This is a statewide scholarship program sponsored by Illinois electric cooperatives and the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives (AIEC). For more information, click here.

Youth to Washington Tour

EnerStar Electric is seeking for two students to represent the co-op on March 31 in Springfield for Youth Day and June 19-26 in Washington, D.C. for Youth Tour, sponsored by EnerStar Electric and coordinated by the AIEC. Winners must attend both events. However, we realize that March may not be possible for school and sports schedules. These students are still encouraged to apply and will be included in our final decision.

For more information, click here.

“Luck of the Draw” scholarships

This opportunity is for high school seniors, college students and co-op members returning to complete their education. Five lucky winners will receive a $250 scholarship. A simple application must be completed and returned to the EnerStar office by March 25, 2020, and the applicant must attend the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members on Saturday, March 28, 2020 when the five lucky winners will be randomly selected. The applicant’s primary residence must be at a home that receives electric service from EnerStar Electric Cooperative.

For more information, click here.

Lineworker’s scholarship

The LaVern and Nola McEntire Lineworker’s scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship to help pay the costs to attend lineworker’s school conducted by the AIEC in conjunction with Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, Ill.

Individuals who have served or are serving in the armed forces or National Guard and children of co-op members, employees, or directors or are all eligible to apply for this scholarship.

For more information, click here.

EnerStar Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small.

More than 730 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states are delivering energy and energy solutions to more than 32 million members every day. Touchstone Energy cooperatives serve their members with integrity, accountability, innovation and a longstanding commitment to communities.