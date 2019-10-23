Company needed to modernize elevator

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A company to modernize an existing 34-year-old elevator in the county office building is needed.

The elevator is a single-stage hydraulic unit designed to operate at 120 fpm. It serves five floors (basement and 4 floors) and makes 5 stops.

The elevator is rated at 2000lbs and travels approximately 43 feet. The elevator jack was replaced in 2019 and is plumb/true and currently operates properly.

The Request For Proposal can be viewed and downloaded by visiting the Effingham County website here.

You can also contact Paul Kuhns at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, 217-342-2101, or by email at chiefkuhns@co.effingham.il.us .

A site visit is required before a bid can be submitted.

All bids are due at the Sheriff’s Office by 3:00 p.m. on December 19th. The Effingham County Board reserves the right to consider or reject any and all quotes or proposals.