Company named to operate casino

News
Posted: / Updated:
Danville Casino Operator Announcement

WATCH LIVE: Danville casino operator announcement and reveal of design plans.

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has named the company that will operate its future casino. Ciela Gaming Corp, LLC., from Las Vegas, will be the operators.

Future plans include:

  • Resort
  • Hotel
  • Rooftop spa
  • Live entertainment venue
  • Banquet and conference center
  • 10k square foot ballroom

The city signed a “host community agreement” with the operator saying it will pledged $1,000,000 to add an addition to the Boys and Girls Club building.

It also pledged $1,000,000 for upgrades to city buildings and to develop the riverfront.

They will also give:

  • Annual $50,000 to support public safety
  • $50,000 a year for Vermilion Advantage
  • $50,000 a year to DACC student scholarships
  • $50,000 a year for Fischer Theatre
Proposed casino building

The casino will be built on 42-acres of land southeast of the intersection of I-74 and Lynch Road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.