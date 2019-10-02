Company named to operate casino

Danville Casino Operator Announcement WATCH LIVE: Danville casino operator announcement and reveal of design plans. Posted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has named the company that will operate its future casino. Ciela Gaming Corp, LLC., from Las Vegas, will be the operators.

Future plans include:

Resort

Hotel

Rooftop spa

Live entertainment venue

Banquet and conference center

10k square foot ballroom

The city signed a “host community agreement” with the operator saying it will pledged $1,000,000 to add an addition to the Boys and Girls Club building.

It also pledged $1,000,000 for upgrades to city buildings and to develop the riverfront.

They will also give:

Annual $50,000 to support public safety

$50,000 a year for Vermilion Advantage

$50,000 a year to DACC student scholarships

$50,000 a year for Fischer Theatre

Proposed casino building

The casino will be built on 42-acres of land southeast of the intersection of I-74 and Lynch Road.