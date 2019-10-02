Company named to operate casino

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has named the company that will operate its future casino. Ciela Gaming Corp, LLC., from Las Vegas, will be the operators.
Future plans include:
- Resort
- Hotel
- Rooftop spa
- Live entertainment venue
- Banquet and conference center
- 10k square foot ballroom
The city signed a “host community agreement” with the operator saying it will pledged $1,000,000 to add an addition to the Boys and Girls Club building.
It also pledged $1,000,000 for upgrades to city buildings and to develop the riverfront.
They will also give:
- Annual $50,000 to support public safety
- $50,000 a year for Vermilion Advantage
- $50,000 a year to DACC student scholarships
- $50,000 a year for Fischer Theatre
The casino will be built on 42-acres of land southeast of the intersection of I-74 and Lynch Road.