PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — “I knew there was an issue there, you know everything has been standing well since they built these towers,” Terry Lewis said.



Terry Lewis lives about a quarter mile from where the turbine collapsed.



He says the past couple days have been normal, but he’s noticed more people driving by to check this out.



The turbine it’s managed by RWE Renewables Americas.



A spokesperson for the company told me they’re figuring out a plan forward.



“We’re in a recovery phase at this point but we’re also still in the investigative stage of determining what happened, doing the analysis on the root cause, Matt Tulis said.



Lewis didn’t hear it, but other neighbors in the area did.



Matt Tulis with RWE Renewables says direct access to the turbine is closed for people’s safety.



“First and foremost, our intent is to make sure that everybody in the areas safe, that’s immediately why we corned off the area,” Tulis said.



Despite the incident, Lewis says these turbines benefit the community.



“I think they’re very safe, they’re quiet and they help the energy grid,” Lewis said.



“It’s a big economic boom for the people that have contracts and its helping the energy grid,” Lewis said.



Crews will complete a data and physical analysis to determine necessary repairs.



“We’ll take you know the findings from that and we’ll look to implement those findings across the fleet if that’s what’s necessary,” Tulis said.