DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Rockford company thinks it has what it takes to save a Danville landmark from demolition. The city took ownership of the century-old Collins tower last spring.

City leaders say it would cost too much money to repair, and they plan to tear it down. But the CEO of Urban Equity Properties says they’re willing to spend the $14 million necessary to preserve history.

“This building may look bad today. We’ve taken the worst buildings over the years and made them into the best buildings in the cities we’ve worked in. And I think it would really be a fantastic gateway to the downtown for everyone to see,” CEO Justin Fern said Monday.

Fern says he’s working on getting in contact with city leaders to discuss the plan. The company has done several similar vintage high-rise conversions in the past. He says they’d like to convert the 12-story tower into a luxury loft apartment building with roughly 33 units.