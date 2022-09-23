CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One company in Central Illinois is expanding, and their work will affect the entire state.

ADM works with the University of Illinois in Research Park and now, they have a new space to study agricultural technology and food science.

Scientists are studying the ingredients in the food we eat.

ADM’s called Research Park home since 2007, and now their space quadrupled. They have access to a kitchen and wet lab, two spaces they haven’t had before.

Now, April Hoffart, ADM’s modeling capability manager, said they’ll be able to work with more food scientists and data analysts.

She said they wanted to expand in Central Illinois because it’s important to be in the center of where crops come from.

They also collaborate with many U of I chemical engineering students who bring in diverse ideas.

“Bring the advancement to our nutrition portfolio primarily and then also to help us expand sustainably,” Hoffart said. “Those are kind of the two primary focuses of the operations in the facility.”

The new space will also mean an economic boost, she said it will bring new jobs to the area.

At the unveiling, Todd Werpy, ADM’s Senior Vice President, said they need to grow more food in the next 40 years than in the last 8,000.