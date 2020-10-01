Company gives new roof for home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A new roof usually costs thousands of dollars to replace, but one woman is getting hers for free. Every year Bash Pepper Roofing has a contest for a good samaritan or a needy family that needs a new roof.

Out of about 130 entries, Johnnie Britt was chosen. Several people reached out on her behalf. Britt has had several close family members die, get sick, and she has helped raise eight children in her home. Britt says she can’t afford a new roof, but she really needs one. She says she’s grateful to be chosen and Bash Pepper Roofing says they’re happy to help. “I was shocked. Everyone could see. It brought wonderful tears. It was a lot of tears,” said Johnnie Britt.

“It’s awesome. It’s the most humbling thing because I’m a normal person, and I think I have problems. Then you read about what real problems are in the world, and you realize that you’re incredibly blessed,” said Cord Schroeder Owner of Bash Pepper Roofing Company. The owner of the company says a new roof usually costs anywhere from $12,000 to $20,000 to replace. They plan to start putting Britt’s roof up for free in about two weeks.