FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- A central Illinois couple who lost their son are trying to help other parents going through the same thing. Cam Shields was only five days old when he died from congenital heart failure. His parents say that was one of the worst times of their lives. They created Cam's Cards as a way to help other parents feel less alone.

“It was just really sad. Like the saddest sad that I think a person can be," said Sarah Shields as she thinks back to the time she was in the hospital with Cam. What should have been one of the happiest times in Sarah and Isaac Shields' lives turned into one of the hardest. Their son, Cam, was born prematurely last February. Doctors quickly realized something was wrong.