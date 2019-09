CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Seven days a week you can find cooks at Neil Street Blues serving up everything from pasta to mac and cheese to smoked ribs and jambalaya. "We like to feel that we fill a certain niche that was not being addressed in our community. We have a southern kind of Creole style," said Yolanda Starks of Neil Street Blues. That's a taste Mariah Madison says she was searching for.

"Home. A feeling of home," said Madison of Buy Black Chambana. Madison is from Chicago. "I wanted to support black owned businesses, but I had no idea where to go. Where to look? How to do it?" said Mariah Madison. She started a minority business directory. "When you support a black owned business, you help support communities. Help us save money. Credit building home ownership and just give us so many more opportunities," said Madison.