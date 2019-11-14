Company donates thousands after celebrating renovations

FILE – This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. Nuro and grocery chain Kroger are teaming up to bring unmanned delivery service to customers. The companies said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, that Nuro’s unmanned vehicle, the R1, will be added to a fleet of autonomous […]

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One company donated several thousand dollars to the community after a ribbon-cutting celebrating the renovations done to their stores. Kroger spent nearly $4 million on upgrades to two stores, one at 3050 Water Street and the other at 255 W. 1st Street.

The renovations included new interiors and equipment, and revamped pharmacies.

Kroger also donated $7,000 to hunger relief. $2,000 was given to the Northeast Community Fund, and $5,000 to the annual Share Your Feast food drive.