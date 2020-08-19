Company asks for letters to send to teachers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One business is trying to help an entire school district.

Rector Construction got a massive shipment of disinfecting wipes from Florida and they want to put a package of them in every classroom in the Champaign School District, but they need your help.

They want you to mail an encouraging letter or drawing, thanking teachers. They will wrap those around the packages and they will be sent to the classrooms.

You can send our letter to the following address:

503 S. Country Fair Drive, Suite 2A

Champaign, IL 61821

Letters are due by September 1.