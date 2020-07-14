Company asks for community’s support to help save business

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Peoria Charter Coach Company still needs your support to keep them in business. In March, the company had several cancellations due to COVID-19. The company lost $3 million dollars in revenue, and it’s seen a 99 percent reduction in business. Peoria Charter didn’t get any federal aid.

They’re asking for people to help them out by using their services. There’s also a form on their Facebook page. They say when people fill out it out, an email will be sent to Senators asking them to support a bill to help save their industry.