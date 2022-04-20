DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Community yoga classes will be held in Danville on the first Friday of every month starting from May to October at the Kresge Park.
Officials said classes will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. All classes are free of charge.
Class dates are:
– Friday, May 6
– Friday, June 3
– Friday, July 1
– Friday, August 5
– Friday, September 2
– Friday, October 7
In the case of inclement weather, affected events will be cancelled.
To check for updates regarding this event, click here. For more information about yoga classes in Danville, click here.